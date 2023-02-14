Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Biden to speak to National Association of Counties

President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP...
President Joe Biden speaksThursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks Tuesday at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference.

According to NACo, nearly 2,000 elected and appointed county officials are in Washington, D.C. for the five-day conference, which started Friday. Issues being discussed by the officials range from mental health and broadband to affordable housing and wildfires, the organization said.

Other presidents who have visited the conference while in office included Barack Obama, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Biden began in politics as a county official in Delaware and served for two years before being elected to the Senate in 1972.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
According to Maumee Fire Department, fire crews responded to a call of a fire around 5:40 p.m....
Four hurt in Springfield Township house fire
Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Michigan State University Police: Three dead, five injured, gunman deceased
Toledo Police
TPD: Hundreds flee Toledo bowling alley during gunfire
Elce Malik-Bey (Source; Cleveland police)
Metroparks police find the bodies of 2 men in Lake Erie

Latest News

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Official: Michigan St. gunman had note threatening 2 New Jersey schools
FILE - A Kia which was damaged after being stolen is seen at an auto repair shop in Milwaukee...
Hyundai, Kia update security after TikTok challenge thefts
Officials in Ukraine say the country's northeastern Kharkiv region took fire from an array of...
Kyiv clamors for fighter jets as war nears ‘critical’ phase
FILE - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell appears on a monitor on the floor of the New York...
US consumer inflation slowed again to 6.4% over past 12 months