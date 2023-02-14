Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
According to Maumee Fire Department, fire crews responded to a call of a fire around 5:40 p.m....
Four hurt in Springfield Township house fire
Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Michigan State University Police: Three dead, five injured, gunman deceased
Toledo Police
TPD: Hundreds flee Toledo bowling alley during gunfire
Since 2000, six fires have displaced more than 80 families, destroyed 18 units, torched several...
Local officials say they have little power to intervene after sixth fire at apartment complex

Latest News

A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Slain students were ‘incredibly loved,’ ‘tremendous’ leaders
Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff presser on unidentified flying objects...
Louisiana Sen. Kennedy on unknown flying objects: “This has been going on for a long, long, long time.”
Residents have until February 15 to remove their belongings.
Riverview Terrace Apartment residents face challenges moving out, moving on
Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the...
Pig who ‘looked cold’ gets free ride home in police cruiser
Louisiana Sen. Kennedy on unknown flying objects: “This has been going on for a long, long, long tim