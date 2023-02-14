Birthday Club
February 14th Weather Forecast

Rain Tonight and Thursday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and warm today with a high in the middle to upper 50s. Rain is likely tonight with a low around 50. Morning clouds will thin out for tomorrow with highs in the 50s to around 60 south. Wednesday will be windy with gusts around 40 to 45 mph around mid-day. Rain is likely on Thursday. While the area is under a “slight” risk for severe weather. It appears the central and eastern part of the state are the most likely areas for severe storms. Temperatures could range from the upper 30s to the middle 60s across the area on Thursday with most spots landing in the 40s. An isolated morning flurry is possible on Friday with a high around 30. The weekend and next week should bring highs in the 40s. The long range forecast is starting to show the return to winter cold for the final days of the month.

