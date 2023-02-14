Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Forever Valentines: Cop, firefighter find love while responding to call

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an...
Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.(Temple Fire & Rescue)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (Gray News) – A fire department in Texas is sharing a sweet love story this Valentine’s Day.

Two first responders might be a match made in heaven, but finding love while responding to a call isn’t something that happens every day.

Temple Fire & Rescue shared photos of Cpt. Dustin McGraw and his wife, Chrissy, who is an officer for the Temple Police Department.

According to the fire department, the two met in 2017 while responding to a call, “then technology took care of the rest.”

The McGraws tied the knot a year and a half ago, the fire department said. Since then, they have welcomed a son.

“We love having this power couple in our midst, protecting and serving in the City they fell in love. Happy Valentine’s Day!” the fire department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
According to Maumee Fire Department, fire crews responded to a call of a fire around 5:40 p.m....
Four hurt in Springfield Township house fire
Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Michigan State University Police: Three dead, five injured, gunman deceased
Toledo Police
TPD: Hundreds flee Toledo bowling alley during gunfire
Since 2000, six fires have displaced more than 80 families, destroyed 18 units, torched several...
Local officials say they have little power to intervene after sixth fire at apartment complex

Latest News

A mass shooting at Michigan State University Monday night left three students dead and five...
Slain students were ‘incredibly loved,’ ‘tremendous’ leaders
Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff presser on unidentified flying objects...
Louisiana Sen. Kennedy on unknown flying objects: “This has been going on for a long, long, long time.”
Residents have until February 15 to remove their belongings.
Riverview Terrace Apartment residents face challenges moving out, moving on
Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the...
Pig who ‘looked cold’ gets free ride home in police cruiser
Louisiana Sen. Kennedy on unknown flying objects: “This has been going on for a long, long, long tim