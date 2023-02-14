Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Health Department reports rise in norovirus cases

People will typically become ill 24 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and symptoms will...
People will typically become ill 24 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and symptoms will usually last one to two days.(WCAX)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is reporting a rise in norovirus, also known as stomach flu, cases.

TLCHD says symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, headache, body ache and sometimes a mild fever. People will typically become ill 24 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and symptoms will usually last one to two days.

TLCHD notes that people can spread the virus for up to two weeks after their symptoms go away.

Norovirus is present in the stool and vomit of an infected person. TLCHD says it is spread primarily through contact with infected individuals or through contamination of food that was prepared by a person currently ill or who has been recently ill and didn’t wash their hands appropriately.

Although commonly referred to as stomach flu, norovirus is not the same as influenza. According to TLCHD, influenza is primarily a respiratory illness with symptoms like high fever, body aches, sneezing, a runny nose or a sore throat.

While influenza can be prevented with a vaccine, there is no vaccine for norovirus.

To prevent the spread of noroviruses, you can do the following:

  • Wash your hands after going to the bathroom
  • Wash your hands before handling food, beverages and ice
  • Wash your hands before eating
  • Excuse yourself from food preparation duties if you have diarrhea and/or vomiting
  • Discard foods that were handled or prepared by someone with diarrhea and/or vomiting
  • Promptly clean and disinfect any surfaces that become soiled with vomit or stool
  • Stay home if you are ill
  • Keep sick infants and children out of areas where food is being handled and prepared
  • Do not prepare food for others or provide healthcare while you are sick and for at least two days after symptoms stop
  • No one in a high risk position should work until 48 hours after symptoms subside (this includes food handlers)
  • Avoid swimming in a public pool for two weeks following any diarrheal illness

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
According to Maumee Fire Department, fire crews responded to a call of a fire around 5:40 p.m....
Four hurt in Springfield Township house fire
Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Michigan State University Police: Three dead, five injured, gunman deceased
Toledo Police
TPD: Hundreds flee Toledo bowling alley during gunfire
Elce Malik-Bey (Source; Cleveland police)
Metroparks police find the bodies of 2 men in Lake Erie

Latest News

Ethan checks out the Valentine's Day offerings at Sip & Brew
Ethan checks out the Valentine's Day offerings at Sip & Brew
According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection...
Toledo woman indicted in fatal November crash
On Feb. 13, around 4:26 p.m., Adrian Police responded to the intersection of Frank Street and...
One dead after drive-by shooting in Adrian
2/14: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
2/14: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast