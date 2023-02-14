Health Department reports rise in norovirus cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is reporting a rise in norovirus, also known as stomach flu, cases.

TLCHD says symptoms of norovirus include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, headache, body ache and sometimes a mild fever. People will typically become ill 24 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and symptoms will usually last one to two days.

TLCHD notes that people can spread the virus for up to two weeks after their symptoms go away.

Norovirus is present in the stool and vomit of an infected person. TLCHD says it is spread primarily through contact with infected individuals or through contamination of food that was prepared by a person currently ill or who has been recently ill and didn’t wash their hands appropriately.

Although commonly referred to as stomach flu, norovirus is not the same as influenza. According to TLCHD, influenza is primarily a respiratory illness with symptoms like high fever, body aches, sneezing, a runny nose or a sore throat.

While influenza can be prevented with a vaccine, there is no vaccine for norovirus.

To prevent the spread of noroviruses, you can do the following:

Wash your hands after going to the bathroom

Wash your hands before handling food, beverages and ice

Wash your hands before eating

Excuse yourself from food preparation duties if you have diarrhea and/or vomiting

Discard foods that were handled or prepared by someone with diarrhea and/or vomiting

Promptly clean and disinfect any surfaces that become soiled with vomit or stool

Stay home if you are ill

Keep sick infants and children out of areas where food is being handled and prepared

Do not prepare food for others or provide healthcare while you are sick and for at least two days after symptoms stop

No one in a high risk position should work until 48 hours after symptoms subside (this includes food handlers)

Avoid swimming in a public pool for two weeks following any diarrheal illness

