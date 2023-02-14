Local officials have little power to intervene after sixth fire at apartment complex

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local officials are saying they have little power to intervene after a fire killed one and displaced 40 others from Hidden Cedars apartments on Saturday.

“40 to 50 people that are homeless. They have nowhere to go,” said Andrew Sauder, Springfield Fire Department Battalion Chief. “Every single one of their possessions were in that place, and it’s all gone.”

Saturday’s fire isn’t the first time the Hidden Cedars apartments have gone up in flames. Since 2000, six fires have displaced more than 80 families, destroyed 18 units, torched several cars and killed three people.

“There’s only so much that can be done because of the laws in place and the practicality of trying to change the structure of a building,” said Bob Bethel, a Springfield Township trustee.

Firefighters say the apartments are up to code for when they were built, however, the buildings currently lack fire stops, which are partitions that seal the attic from the roof and reduces the spread of fire.

“It would basically compartmentalize a fire if there were one to be had,” said Saduer. “The new fire code that’s been since the 70s and the current one that’s right now is 2017 and they do require fire stops.”

According to the Ohio Administrative Code, existing structures can be subject to current building regulations if “conditions constitute a distinct hazard to life or property in the opinion of the fire code official.”

County and Township representatives say they don’t have the jurisdiction over building regulations, so any changes will have to come from the state level.

13abc reached out to to the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office but have not heard back.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the identity of the victim has not yet been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

