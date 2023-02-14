Moment of Science: Hector the Convector

To paraphrase Dr. Emmett L. Brown, you never know exactly when or where lightning will strike -- and in reality, there’s a reason a meteorologist coined the term “chaos theory”. For all the leaps and bounds that our mathematical models have taken in the last half-century, knowing precisely where a single storm cell will form is difficult to say the least... but for some folks Down Under, not impossible.

* He throws a 60,000-foot-tall tantrum every day... everyone, meet Hector! Normally when you think of a named storm, you probably think of hurricanes... but “Hector the Convector” is a local storm that forms consistently around 3 o’clock every afternoon during Australia’s rainy season (September to March). World War Two pilots even used it to get their bearings... and also happened to name the thing.

* Here’s the how and why behind Hector. Land heats up and cools down faster than water... and that goes for dry vs moist air, too. The warmer air becomes less dense, creating lower pressure which the air over the sea slowly gravitates toward. That’s called a “sea breeze”, and as long as there isn’t too much wind from some other system like a cold front, that sea breeze is an almost-daily occurrence along coastlines like Florida. Sometimes, cooler sea air meets warmer land-based air, and it has nowhere to go but up. Hector’s home on the Tiwi Islands just off the coast of Darwin, Australia, is perfect for sea breeze storm formation -- if you have clear enough skies and light enough winds to start. That’s great news for scientists, and they’ve used Hector as a focal point for many storm studies and research papers -- especially on storm formation, lightning frequency and updrafts.

* By the way, all that consistency comes with a lot of rain -- averaging about 80 inches a year on the island, just about double the annual amount in London and San Francisco. In fact, that’s wetter than nearly every city in the Lower 48... though Hilo, Hawaii’s average climbs to the triple digits.

* No matter what the models say will happen, or satellite and radar says is happening, we always need people on the ground relaying that real-time info. Visit weather.gov/SKYWARN to find upcoming storm spotter training classes.

