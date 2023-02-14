National honor for Toledo Interim Chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A big honor for a man who has spent decades serving our community. Interim TPD Chief Mike Troendle is being inducted into the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame.

While law enforcement can be a challenging and sometimes thankless job, an organization that started in northwest Ohio recognizes men and women in blue from around the country who are making a difference in their communities.

Troendle has served our city for nearly 30 years. He joined the department in 1993, and in the years since then, he’s been everything from a patrolman to a member of the SWAT team, and a street sergeant.

“You get to change lives every day. You never know which interaction you have with a kid might change their path for the future or inspire him to do bigger and better things. Those are the stories that stay with you,” Troendle said.

Troendle is receiving the Founder’s Award, an honor he is both surprised and humbled by.

“You know, over 29 years you’ve put a lot of time, blood, sweat, and tears into the department and community. It’s nice to be recognized for that.”

Megan Stockburger, a co-founder of the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame, said officers nationwide are honored, and this year she is pleased to honor Interim Chief Troendle.

“He embodies everything we are looking for. This is his lifelong career, he is dedicated to serving the community and the mental health of his officers. He has done all that consistently over his career, and that is the type of officer we want to honor,” Stockburger said.

He was chosen partly for his help in starting the TPD Health and Wellness Unit.

“By taking care of officers’ mental health that helps them take better care of the community,” Troendle said.

The National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame hopes to run a pilot program in the Toledo Police Department for the next few years.

“We are a non-profit now. We want to create a program that offers free and anonymous mental health support for the officers. We have to be there for them and to support them.”

The awards will be presented here in Toledo on March 30th. Other honorees this year are from states including California, Texas, Geo,rgia and Connecticut.

If you’d like to attend the event or learn more about the work of the National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame, click here.

