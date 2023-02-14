Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Nearly 500,000 baby activity gyms recalled over choking risks

Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.
Skip Hop says consumers can fix it by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors.(CPSC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly a half-million children’s activity gyms have been recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

The problem with the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym made by Skip Hop lies within the cloud decoration that clips onto it, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The product has three raindrops that dangle from it by ribbons. Those raindrops can detach and then become choking hazards.

Skip Hop says consumers can fix the product by cutting off the raindrops with a pair of scissors. They are encouraged to take a photo of the toy with them removed and send it to the company through its website.

Customers who do that will receive a $10 gift card and a free shipping code for any other product.

No injuries associated with detached raindrops have been reported.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after a police pursuit of a vehicle that refused to stop when...
1 arrested after police pursuit goes through Toledo
Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
Wyandot County Sheriff's Office in Ohio - Sheriff Todd Frey
Carey PD identifies homicide victim, suspect
Large Fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments
Person killed in large fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments
A local school counselor weighs in on what parents, students, and school staff can do to...
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide

Latest News

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots...
‘Shelter in place immediately’: Shots fired at Michigan State University
Fallout continues following a girl's death from suicide after a beating by four teens was...
Superintendent resigns following New Jersey teen's suicide
Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Shots fired on Michigan State University Campus, police order campus to secure-in-place
Roy and Evelyn Sorrell were married on Feb. 14, 1950.
Married couple celebrates 73rd anniversary this Valentine’s Day