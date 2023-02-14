Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose

Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

The company hasn’t developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
According to Maumee Fire Department, fire crews responded to a call of a fire around 5:40 p.m....
Four hurt in Springfield Township house fire
Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Michigan State University Police: Three dead, five injured, gunman deceased
Toledo Police
TPD: Hundreds flee Toledo bowling alley during gunfire
Since 2000, six fires have displaced more than 80 families, destroyed 18 units, torched several...
Local officials say they have little power to intervene after sixth fire at apartment complex

Latest News

A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid
A deacon of a church, 31-year-old Jonathan High, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Church helper gets 22-year sentence for filming underage boys using restroom
Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.
Pepsi to bring Peeps-flavored soda to store shelves this spring
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Feinstein says she won’t run for reelection
Residents have until February 15 to remove their belongings.
Riverview Terrace Apartments residents face challenges moving out, moving on