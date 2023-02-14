Birthday Club
Northern Ohio sees 145 fugitives arrested in U.S. Marshal Service operation

Operation North Star
Operation North Star(Bennie J. Davis III | Source. U.S. Marshal Service)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 145 fugitives in the second phase of its high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative, according to a press release.

Officials say phase two of Operation North Star focused on the countries most violent offenders in 10 cities:

  • Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Buffalo, New York
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Columbus, Ohio
  • Detroit, Michigan
  • Jackson, Mississippi
  • Kansas City, Missouri
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Oakland, California
  • Puerto Rico

The 30-day initiative focused on fugitives wanted for serious violent and harmful offenses, prioritizing crimes that used firearms and showed risk factors associated with violence, the press release says.

. “The success of Operation North Star II is based on its laser focus on the most significant drivers of violence. We are confident that apprehending these offenders will bring a level of justice to their victims and contribute to the overall violence reduction efforts in each city,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

Officials say 59 fugitives were arrested for assault, 20 for robbery, 17 for sex offenses and 14 for homicide in Northern Ohio.

The release says members of the Cleveland Division of Police, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County were instrumental in the success of this operation.

“The safety of our residents is our number one priority,” stated Mayor Justin M. Bibb.

“Operations like this are a great example of how we can leverage our partnerships and work collaboratively for a safer city. We are grateful for the hard work of everyone involved in this effort,” Bibb said.

