One dead after drive-by shooting in Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - One person after is dead after a drive-by shooting in Adrian Monday afternoon, according to the Adrian Police Department.

On Feb. 13, around 4:26 p.m., Adrian Police responded to the intersection of Frank Street and Tecumseh Street for reports of a drive-by shooting. Once they arrived, officers found broken glass and empty shell casings in the area.

APD says officers were later informed that a shooting victim was taken to an area hospital by a privately-owned vehicle. The victim, who was determined to have been shot in the drive-by shooting, died at the hospital from his injuries.

According to witnesses, there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles at the intersection and details about each vehicle were given to police. Officers were able to locate both vehicles, saying that one was stopped in Adrian Township and the other was located in Detroit.

APD says the vehicle located in Detroit lead to a search warrant of a residence in Detroit, during which evidence of the crime was recovered.

The victims name is currently being withheld as officials attempt to notify the victim’s family.

The names of any suspects will be released at the discretion of the investigating officers and Chief of Police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Lanford at 517-264-4808 or submit information via email at APDTips@adrianmi.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.