Potholes cover the Glass City

Toledo residents calling on the city to patch up potholes
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Potholes are a familiar sight for Toledo drivers, but they’ve had enough, and they are asking the Glass City to start acting fast.

“I hate them,” said Cairen Hightower, a Toledo resident.

These potholes are not only an inconvenience for residents when they drive, but they say it takes a toll on their vehicles. Another Toledo resident, Emmeliegh Brown said she had to replace her tires, and she’s had problems with her brakes.

A communications specialist with the city of Toledo, Bridget Ridley said the city has 4 to 6 crews out daily patching problem spots.

The city is divided into two maintenance zones, with crews assigned to each. The most hazardous potholes take priority, then the crews work through resident reports by zip code. Ridley also said, if it’s a slow day, crews roam the streets with their eyes peeled.

Despite this, residents aren’t happy with the speed of the process and are tired of looking at potholes.

“I think as a taxpayer that they should respond in a faster manner than what they are doing, I know sometimes they have to wait on the weather to break. I think that this has been going on for just for far too long”, said Tangela Davis, a Toledo resident.

Ridley said there are ways residents can be proactive in getting these potholes covered.

One can download the Engage Toledo app, there is a customer portal on the City’s website, you can email Engage Ohio at engagetoledo@toledo.oh.gov, or you can always call at 419-936-2020.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Potholes are a familiar sight for Toledo drivers, but they've had enough, and they are asking the Glass City to start acting fast.
