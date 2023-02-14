LIVE: Preliminary report identifies possible cause of Ohio train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday an overheating wheel bearing may be to blame for the massive train derailment in Ohio earlier this month, according to a preliminary report.

The NTSB report said investigators made the preliminary determination after they looked at the rail car that started the derailment and reviewed a home surveillance video that appeared to show the malfunction with the wheel bearing. It’s unclear what caused the wheel bearing to overheat.

“Surveillance video from a residence showed what appears to be a wheel bearing in the final stage of overheat failure moments before the derailment. The wheelset from the suspected railcar has been collected as evidence for metallurgical examination,” the NTSB said in a statement.

NTSB is also focusing on the five rail cars that were carrying the extremely hazardous chemical vinyl chloride.

“The vinyl chloride tank car top fittings, including the relief valves, were removed and secured in a locked intermodal container pending an NTSB examination. Once the fittings are examined by NTSB investigators, they will be shipped to Texas for testing, which will be conducted under the direction of the NTSB,” the agency said.

The train carrying the hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb 3, which sparked a massive fire and caused officials to issue an evacuation order for those living in the area. Crews started a controlled release of toxic chemicals into the air on Feb. 6 in an effort to keep the tanker cars from exploding. The evacuation order was lifted last Wednesday after environmental agencies said they conducted testing on air and water samples, deeming them safe.

Gov. Mike DeWine is set to hold a press conference Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. giving an update on the fallout from the train derailment. Watch it live here.

