Prowler caught on camera casing Old Orchard neighborhood homes

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several people living in the Old Orchard neighborhood right across from the University of Toledo’s north campus, have expressed concern about a man caught on camera casing homes and cars last Thursday.

Several houses on Pembrooke and Drummond caught the incident on door cam. One resident of Old Orchard posted to the neighborhood Facebook group saying in part “at approximately 3 a.m., a prowler approached our garage from the rear and attempted to pull down a mounted security camera. He was unsuccessful but proceeded to check the doors of one of our vehicles.”

Annie Sawyer lives in the community and says she was surprised by the incident.

“It’s certainly unsettling. We have a little one, and if I’m at home alone at night, it definitely impacts my sleep and just making sure that I’m aware of what’s going on. We have cameras outside our house too. I feel like you can never be too careful,” says Sawyer.

She says from now on she’s checking the doors.

“I usually check them two times anyway, but this certainly makes me want to check them three or four times before we go to bed. Just for our family’s safety and especially for our baby’s safety too,” she said.

Mallory Jesko, a mom in the area, says she’s disappointed but not surprised.

She maintains it’s the neighbors’ job to remain vigilant.

”Unfortunately, I feel that these incidents happen anywhere, anytime. It just makes us be more aware of our surroundings, locking doors at night, both in the house and the cars. And just looking out for one another. We do have police that come through the neighborhood every now and then, but we do have to do our part we can’t just count on them 100% of the time,” says Jesko.

Neighbors say TPD was dispatched and drove around looking for the man to no avail.

13abc has contacted Toledo Police Department. However, the department has not returned a request for comment.

