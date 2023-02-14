Shots fired on Michigan State University Campus, police order campus to secure-in-place

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State University’s East Lansing campus has been ordered to “secure-in-place” following an active shooting Monday night.

According to the Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Department, shots were fired near Berkey Hall. Police are active on the scene.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been shot.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

