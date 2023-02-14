Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Shots fired on Michigan State University Campus, police order campus to secure-in-place

Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.(WILX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State University’s East Lansing campus has been ordered to “secure-in-place” following an active shooting Monday night.

According to the Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Department, shots were fired near Berkey Hall. Police are active on the scene.

It is unclear at this time if anyone has been shot.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is in custody after a police pursuit of a vehicle that refused to stop when...
1 arrested after police pursuit goes through Toledo
Adriana O. Kuch, 14, was described as an animal lover and a girl who helped children with...
4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life
Wyandot County Sheriff's Office in Ohio - Sheriff Todd Frey
Carey PD identifies homicide victim, suspect
Large Fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments
Person killed in large fire at Hidden Cedars Apartments
A local school counselor weighs in on what parents, students, and school staff can do to...
Toledo-born teen bullied, dies by suicide

Latest News

Potholes are a familiar sight for Toledo drivers, but they’ve had enough, and they are asking...
Potholes cover the Glass City
Wintry weather in the Ozarks leading to more potholes.
Potholes cover the Glass City
Since 2000, six fires have displaced more than 80 families, destroyed 18 units, torched several...
Local officials have little power to intervene after sixth fire at apartment complex
Interim Chief Mike Troendle is receiving the Founder's Award
National honor for Toledo Interim Chief