‘This is absurd’ Derailed train carrying toxic materials was not classified as highly-hazardous

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday the train carrying toxic materials and derailed in East Palestine earlier this month was not considered a highly-hazardous material train, according to Ohio PUCO. The railroad was therefore not required to notify anyone in Ohio about what was in the railcars traveling through the state.

DeWine said it was not categorized as a highly-hazardous train because while some cars contained hazardous material, most of the railcars onboard did not. He is asking Congress to take a look at the situation.

“Frankly, if this was true, and I’m told it’s true, this is absurd and we need to look at this and Congress needs to take a look at how these things are handled,” DeWine said. “We should know when we have trains carrying hazardous material that are going through the state of Ohio. So I ask Congress to take a look at this and... to take the appropriate action.”

The update comes as residents in the East Palestine area are voicing concerns about the environmental and health impact from the train derailment fallout. The EPA’s regional administrator said air-monitoring has not detected anything that would be of concern to public health as of Wednesday, nearly two weeks after the initial derailment. Officials have screened nearly 400 homes and they have not detected vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride at this point -- with 64 homes that have yet to be screened.

Though officials say the air quality is not an issue, there are more concerns about water. Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, said residents in the area surrounding the crash site should drink bottled water as quality testing continues, especially those who are pregnant or making bottles with infant formula. He also recommends residents in the affected zone who use well water get their wells tested. The state will cover the cost of the well testing for individual families.

Vanderhoff said any residents in the area experiencing headaches, eye and skin irritation and other health concerns should reach out to their primary care physician. He said while some residents have reported a distinct smell in the air since the toxic chemical release, its possible for a scent to be noticeable and the level of chemicals in the air can still be far below the threshold that would concern experts in regard to public health.

The train derailment did release chemicals into the Ohio River. A plume of butyl acrylate is flowing down the waterway and experts said the plume is near Huntington, West Virginia as of Wednesday.

