Trip to the doctor with her baby helps save local woman’s life

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A trip to the doctor with her baby helped save a young mother’s life.

October 19th started out like any other day for Sydney Haase of Oregon. But it’s a day that ended up changing the course of her life. Her story could change your life, too.

Seeing Sydney and her baby daughter, Emma, it’s hard to believe that Sydney was in the fight of her life a few months ago.

“I thought I was going to die. I was like, oh my God, this is going to be the end,” Sydney said.

Sydney was taking Emma to the doctor for her one month check up at Bay Park Hospital when she realized something was wrong. Sydney was 24-years-old at the time.

“I was sitting there fighting for air and I sat for a minute and my breath was not coming back. Not only was I not able to breath, my heart was beating super fast and I felt myself getting ready to pass out,” Sydney said.

Sydney made it to a bathroom and knew she needed help. She had her phone and was able to call the hospital.

“Since I was so close to the emergency team, they were there in like 30 seconds. They got me on oxygen and stabilized me as soon as they could and that is one of the reasons I am still alive today.”

Sydney was diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism. She says over the course of a week, she was treated at three different hospitals.

“They ended up getting the clot out, my heart stopped and they put me on life support. The teams at Bay Park, Toledo and Cleveland, I am so grateful for all of them.”

Dr Ahmad Younes is an interventional cardiologist and endovascular specialist for ProMedica.

“She had a cat scan that noted that the large blood clot had gone to her lungs and that puts a lot of pressure on her heart,” Dr. Younes said. “So the right sided chamber of the heart has failed. To support her blood pressure, she needed four medications to maintain a blood pressure of 70. From there, she’s in what we call cardiogenic shock or if you think of your heart as a pump, it’s pump failure.”

Dr. Younes emphasizes that what happened to Sydney can happen to anyone.

“It is not an uncommon condition. It is fairly prevalent and it comes with a high mortality. It affects patients of all different age groups. Listen to your body. If something is not right, call your doctor. Ask for help,” Dr. Younes said.

Sydney says she now has a special appreciation for the simple moments in life.

“Emma will be five months old in a couple days and and I am so glad to be here,” Sydney said.

One day, she’ll have a remarkable story to share with her daughter.

“This experience has made me so much more grateful for life. Having her and surviving all that has given me a totally new outlook on life.”

Dr. Younes says nearly one million Americans are diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism every year in the United States. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain and fainting.

