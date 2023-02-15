2/15: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4pm. Southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph will continue. The wind will come with a lot of sunshine with highs in the low 60s. The middle to upper 60s are possible in the southeast part of the area this afternoon. TONIGHT: Temperatures will drop overnight into the 30s with much lighter winds and increasing clouds. THURSDAY: A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect as rain will change to freezing rain during the afternoon and continue through evening. A glaze of ice is possible north of US-6, followed by some light snow Thursday night. Meanwhile, the southeast part of the area could still warm into the low 60s and a t-storm can’t be ruled out. FRIDAY: Much colder and blustery with clearing skies and highs in the low 30s. EXTENDED: The weekend will bring lots of sunshine with highs between 45 and 50 degrees, along with breezy conditions. A cold front on Monday could be the beginning of a pattern shift towards winter weather. Snow is possible on Tuesday and more likely next Wednesday.

