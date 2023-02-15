Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2/15: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Staying windy this afternoon, then some ice is possible later Thursday.
2/15: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON: A Wind Advisory is in effect through 4pm. Southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts over 40 mph will continue. The wind will come with a lot of sunshine with highs in the low 60s. The middle to upper 60s are possible in the southeast part of the area this afternoon. TONIGHT: Temperatures will drop overnight into the 30s with much lighter winds and increasing clouds. THURSDAY: A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect as rain will change to freezing rain during the afternoon and continue through evening. A glaze of ice is possible north of US-6, followed by some light snow Thursday night. Meanwhile, the southeast part of the area could still warm into the low 60s and a t-storm can’t be ruled out. FRIDAY: Much colder and blustery with clearing skies and highs in the low 30s. EXTENDED: The weekend will bring lots of sunshine with highs between 45 and 50 degrees, along with breezy conditions. A cold front on Monday could be the beginning of a pattern shift towards winter weather. Snow is possible on Tuesday and more likely next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Michigan State University Police: Three dead, five injured, gunman deceased
According to Maumee Fire Department, fire crews responded to a call of a fire around 5:40 p.m....
Four hurt in Springfield Township house fire
Residents in Old Orchard have raised concern over a prowler caught on camera.
Prowler caught on camera casing Old Orchard neighborhood homes
People will typically become ill 24 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and symptoms will...
Health Department reports rise in norovirus cases
On Feb. 13, around 4:26 p.m., Adrian Police responded to the intersection of Frank Street and...
One dead after drive-by shooting in Adrian

Latest News

2/15: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
2/15: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Warm & Windy Today, Storms & Ice Tomorrow, Nice Weekend
February 15th Weather Forecast
February 15th Weather Forecast
February 15th Weather Forecast
2/14/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/14/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast