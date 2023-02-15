Birthday Club
African Safari Wildlife Park hiring for 50+ positions

Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and certain position, such as animal care, are open to ages 18 and up only and require a valid driver's license.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - African Safari Wildlife Park is inviting potential employees to work on the wild side as they seek to hire for more than 50 seasonal full-time and part-time positions for its upcoming 55th season.

ASWP says opportunities are available in every department of the Park including admissions, retail, food service, groundskeeping, landscaping, animal care and education.

Applicants must be 14 years of age or older and certain position, such as animal care, are open to ages 18 and up only and require a valid driver’s license. No previous experience is required for most position.

“If you’re an animal lover looking to gain hands-on work experience, develop your skills and make new friends, African Safari Wildlife Park is the place for you,” said park director Kelsey Keller. “Join our team and work on the wild side!”

According to ASWP, the Park offers the following:

  • Flexible scheduling that is ideal for high school students, college students and teachers
  • Bonuses for regular attendance
  • Recognition and rewards for standout employees
  • Free Park admission for friends and family of employees

Those interested in applying can do so here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

