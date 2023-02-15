Bricks fall from Toledo building

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of the road on the 1500 block of Western is obstructed after bricks started falling off a building.

An official with the city’s buildings inspection team could not say whether it was caused by the wind.

The building owner said he is working with his insurance company to clean the bricks up and possibly repair the building.

