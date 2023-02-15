Birthday Club
Bricks fall from Toledo building

The building owner said he is working with his insurance company to clean the bricks up and...
The building owner said he is working with his insurance company to clean the bricks up and possibly repair the building.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of the road on the 1500 block of Western is obstructed after bricks started falling off a building.

An official with the city’s buildings inspection team could not say whether it was caused by the wind.

The building owner said he is working with his insurance company to clean the bricks up and possibly repair the building.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

