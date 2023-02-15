Birthday Club
Building Better Schools - Staff Academy at WLS

Building Better Schools - Staff Academy
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a school within a school - a way to welcome and retain new staff in the Washington Local School District.

It’s called Staff Academy, and includes new teachers, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and more.

“We want everybody who joins our work family to feel that they are a part of it and support it from the first day that they get here and we know that when people are leaving an old job for a new job or even a different industry to a new industry there’s a period of transition that’s uncomfortable,” WLS director of communications Katie Peters said.

The program started last year and the district feels it’s had proven success.

“We had 100% of our staff from last year returned this year and we took that data and compared it and it was significantly higher so we know that it’s working we know that it’s doing good things and we just wanna keep making sure that our new staff knows that we are here we’re here to help them and they’re also going to be in a room full of people who also are new and are scared and Arc and confident in what they’re doing so their safety in numbers.”

The classes run every Tuesday of the month and address a variety of topics such as classroom management and mental health.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

