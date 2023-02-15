Birthday Club
Charges dismissed for NewsNation reporter arrested during press conference in East Palestine

Lambert was charged with resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LISBON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday that the criminal charges filed against NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert have been dismissed.

“My office has reviewed the relevant video and documentary evidence, and is dismissing the charges against Evan Lambert as unsupported by sufficient evidence,” said Yost.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Section was appointed to handle the charges filed in Columbiana County Municipal Court.

“While journalists could conceivably be subject to criminal charges for trespassing in some situations, this incident is not one of them,” said Yost. “The reporter was lawfully present at a press conference called by the Governor of the state. His conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter.”

Yost also said that tensions were running high in the days following the derailment and local officials appeared to be following the lead of the National Guard.

“Regardless of the intent, arresting a journalist reporting at a press conference is a serious matter,” said Yost. “Ohio protects a free press under its constitution, and state officials should remember to exercise a heightened level of restraint in using arrest powers.”

