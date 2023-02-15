Birthday Club
Ohio EPA: East Palestine water ‘safe to drink’

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WTVG) - DeWine’s office has released an update regarding water testing results in East Palestine as of 3 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The Ohio EPA is confident that the municipal water is safe to drink.

According to DeWine’s office, results that have been returned to the Ohio EPA show no detection of contaminants in raw water from the five wells that feed into East Palestine’s municipal water system. The results also showed there was no detection of contaminants associated with the derailment.

The Ohio EPA says private water wells may be closer to the surface than the municipal water wells that were used to test the water. Because of this, the Ohio EPA recommends that those who receive drinking water from private water wells should schedule an appointment for well water testing by an independent consultant.

For information on how to schedule your private water well for testing, call 330-849-3919. The Ohio Department of Health encourages those with private wells to use bottled water until their well water testing results are returned.

For more information, click here.

