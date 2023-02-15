Birthday Club
February 15th Weather Forecast

Warm & Windy Today, Storms & Ice Tomorrow, Nice Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wind Advisory is in effect through the day today. A southwest wind around 20-30 mph with gusts above 40 mph are likely. For a couple of hours around mid-day, winds may gust around 45 mph. The wind will come with a lot of sunshine with highs in the low 60s. The middle to upper 60s are possible in the southeast part of the area this afternoon. Temperatures will drop overnight into the 30s. A warm up is not expected for the northern 2/3 of the area tomorrow. Rain could change to freezing rain late afternoon through evening. A glaze of ice is possible followed by some light snow Thursday night. Meanwhile, the southeast part of the area could still warm into the low 60s and severe thunderstorms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has put out an “enhanced risk” (level 3 on a scale up to 5) for Wyandot County. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are possible. We are calling tomorrow “one to watch”. Depending on the storm track, both freezing rain and severe storms may pose a threat to the viewing area. The 13abc weather team will monitor new weather data through the day today as the storm track becomes more certain. Friday will be colder with a high around 30. The weekend will bring lots of sunshine with highs between 45 and 50 degrees. A cold front on Monday could be the beginning of a pattern shift towards winter weather. Snow is possible on Tuesday and more likely next Wednesday.

