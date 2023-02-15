Birthday Club
Findlay City Schools names new superintendent

According to a statement released on the board’s Facebook, Andy Hatton will serve as superintendent effective Aug.1.(Findlay City Schools)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Findlay City Schools Board of Education appointed its new superintendent Tuesday.

According to a statement released on the board’s Facebook, Andy Hatton will serve as superintendent effective Aug.1.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Hatton to the Findlay City School District and to the Findlay Community. He brings a unique skill set that will elevate our district in many areas, including enhancing our academic achievement which aligns to our strategic plan,” district officials wrote. " He also brings a strong leadership ability that will foster collaboration with community members, parents, administrators, teachers, and students. We believe in Dr. Hatton and are confident in his ability to lead our district to the top while also communicating progress to all stakeholders”.

Dr. Hatton started his career with Columbus City Schools as a middle school teacher. His tenure continued with him becoming the principal of Dempsey Middle School in Delaware.

“It will be the honor of my career to serve as the next Superintendent of Findlay City Schools. Findlay is clearly a special place, steeped in pride and history, and I continue to fall more in love every day. I can’t wait to get started and pour everything I have into serving the students, staff, and community of Trojan Country,” Hatton wrote.

