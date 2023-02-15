Birthday Club
Finds in the 419 - Lathrop House & the Underground Railroad

By James Starks
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Throughout Black History Month, 13abc’s James Starks continues exploring northwest Ohio’s connection to African-American history. In this installment he visits the Lathrop House in Sylvania to see how the home played a role in the Underground Railroad.

