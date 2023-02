TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs has died, the Fort Myers Police Department shared on social media Wednesday.

On behalf of Acting Chief Pepitone and the entire Fort Myers Police Department family, it is with great sadness that we... Posted by Fort Myers Police Department on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.