Freezing rain possible Thursday, including a severe storm threat to the south

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Thursday’s storm is slowly drifting southeast.

The new weather maps overnight show the potential for light freezing rain Thursday evening across the northwest part of the area.

WTVG Thursday storm (WTVG)

Meanwhile, severe storms are still possible southeast.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather risk in north central Ohio to a level 3 (out of 5) “enhanced risk” with damaging wind and isolated tornadoes possible.

There is only a 40 mile distance between the possible severe storms and freezing rain. So that means even a slight shift in the storm track could mean a massive difference in the forecast. We will be watching the new weather data closely through the day today.

