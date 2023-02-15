Police searching for missing Bedford Township man

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

According to a statement released by Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, police are looking for 32-year-old Mark Zielinksi of Bedford Township.

Zielinski is described as a white male, 5′8′' tall, 170 pounds, with blonde and brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on Feb. 11 when he left his residence for work in Blissfield, Mich. Zielinksi is known to frequent the greater Toledo area.

Zielinski was last known to drive a 2008 Gray Subaru Impreza sedan with the license plate DBQ0025.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

