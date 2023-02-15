Riverview Terrace Apartments residents face challenges moving out, moving on

ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - More than six months after staff found deep cracks in the Riverview Terrace Apartments structure, triggering a sudden evacuation, residents have until February 15 to remove their belongings from the condemned building.

The July evacuation was trigged after staff found deep cracks in the building’s structure. Residents were initially told to pack a week’s worth of clothing.

“It’s the worst thing that has ever happened to me,” said resident Sharon Muehlenbeck. “I have to get a storage unit, which I did. I have to rent a U-Haul truck, which I’ve done. And I have to move it all out, which I can’t.”

Muehlenbeck says she’s lucky; concerned citizens offered to help her move her belongings for free. However, not all residents are so fortunate.

Tim Bond has lived at the apartments for 11 years and is moving out with only the assistance of his sister-in-law and a couple of carts.

“Oh, it’s been pretty bad,” Bond said. “I have so much stuff there that’s really going to be hard to move it all out.”

Residents can receive $500 through the Lenawee Community Foundation to cover moving expenses, but the assistance only goes so far.

“Reopening the building is a thing the community really needs. There’s no replacing 163 units of affordable housing in this county,” said Adrian City Administrator Greg Elliott.

The CEO of Medallion Management, which owns the building was unavailable for comment for this story. He previously told 13 Action News they’re working with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority to fund repairs.

“I don’t have a timeline,” said Medallion Management CEO Scott Beltz. “I do know that once they start the work on the building, it’s going to probably be a 10-to-12-month timeline for the actual work once it begins.”

Even if repairs happen, they won’t come soon enough for the dozens of residents still displaced.

Residents may be eligible for a housing voucher through the MSHDA. Muehlenbeck says she received a voucher that will cover rent at her new apartment for a year.

