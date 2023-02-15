Springfield Local Schools accepts donation to assist families impacted by tragic fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WTVG) - Springfield Local Schools is accepting donations to assist families impacted by the fatal fire at the Hidden Cedars complex.

The apartment complex located on Garden Road caught fire last Saturday. Springfield Township Battalion Chief Andrew Sauder said one person died as a result of the fire and the three-story building is a total loss.

The following items can be donated at the locations listed below:

Food items can be donated at the Providence Lutheran located on 8131 Airport Highway, or Dwelling Place Churches located on 8201 Angola, Holland.

New or gently-used clothing can be donated at the Angel Arms Clothing Closet located on 7112 Angola Road, Holland.

Hygiene Items including unopened hair care, dental hygiene products, soap, body wash and laundry detergent can be donated at Providence Lutheran Church’s Hygiene Pantry located on 8131 Airport Highway.

Individual gift cards of $25 or less can be donated at any Springfield school or district administration office.

Cash be donated through the Holland Free Methodist Church by clicking here

Furniture and household items can be donated at Habitat for Humanity ReStore located on 1310 Conant, Maumee or Toledo Humane Society’s Re-Tail shops located on 2306 S Reynolds Road.

Gift cards can be donated Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Springfield Local Schools Administration Office at 6900 Hall Street, Holland

Crissey Elementary at 9220 Geiser Road, Holland

Dorr Elementary at 1205 King Road, Toledo

Holloway Elementary at 6611 Pilliod, Holland

Springfield Middle at 7001 Madison, Holland

Springfield High at 1470 S McCord, Holland

