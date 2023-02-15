Stretch of Ohio Turnpike temporarily closing for emergency repairs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A portion of the Ohio Turnpike will be temporarily closed within Fulton and Lucas Counties starting Wednesday night for emergency repairs, according to the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

The eastbound lanes between milepost 39 in Fulton County and milepost 52 in Lucas County will be closed from 11 p.m. Wednesday night until about 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The turnpike commission said drivers can take a detour at toll plaza 39 and take State Route 109 South to State Route 2/US 20A East and get back on the turnpike at toll plaza 52.

