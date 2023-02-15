Ten TPD chief candidates as city aims to hire replacement in March

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo has narrowed their search down to ten as they seek a new chief of police.

With the retirement of George Kral, the city partnered with Ralph Andersen and Associates to search for his replacement.

Last month, Chief Michael Troendle was appointed to serve as the Interim Chief until a permanent Chief could be selected.

The City of Toledo received 29 applications from candidates wishing to serve as Toledo’s next Chief, both internal and external.

“I am pleased with the number, diversity and professional experience of the applications we received,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “I look forward to continuing our work toward finding the next leader for Toledo Police.”

The list of candidates has been narrowed to 10:

1. Michael Troendle, Interim Police Chief, Toledo Police Department

2. Kevin Braun, Captain, Investigation Bureau Commander, Toledo Police Department

3. Ronald Frederick, Captain, Intelligence & Special Investigation Unit, Toledo Police Department

4. Robert Furr, Lieutenant, Toledo Police Department

5. Bryan Hollingsworth, Captain, Internal Affairs Commander, Toledo Police Department

6. David Muller, Deputy Chief, Investigative Services Division Commander, Toledo Police Department

7. John Altman, Training, Recruitment and Diversity Commander, Ohio State Highway Patrol

8. Lisa Davis, Assistant Police Chief, Cincinnati Police Department

9. Constance Slappey, Assistant Chief of Police, Inkster Police Department, Inkster, MI

10. David Taylor, Former Assistant Chief of Police, District of Columbia Housing Authority Police Department

Redacted resumes for the ten candidates are attached.

Results of the community survey conducted by Ralph Andersen.

More information about the police chief search may be found here: toledo.oh.gov/police-chief

Within the next 2-3 weeks, the list will be narrowed further. Mayor Kapszukiewicz will receive input from a group of roughly 70 local community leaders- faith leaders, neighborhood leaders, business leaders- who have agreed to provide advice and input. “I look forward to connecting with key community members to get their personal perspective on an ideal candidate,” Mayor Kapszukiewcz said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.