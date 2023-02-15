Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo City Council to hold public hearing to discuss gun violence initiatives

The meeting is taking place on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.
The meeting is taking place on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is inviting the public to attend a committee hearing to discuss the City of Toledo’s new, multifaceted approach to addressing violence in the community.

The hearing is taking place on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers located at 640 Jackson St. Free parking will be available in the garage located on Beech Street between N. Huron Street and N. Erie Street.

The City is partnering with Cities United which is a nationally recognized organization that works with cities around the country to fight gun violence.

According to the City, Cities United specializes in bringing communities together to ensure that the public-safety ecosystem works properly with trained staff, has measurable outcomes and is financially sustainable.

The City says the public’s input is needed to strengthen efforts to keep our neighborhoods safe and create better pathways for Toledo’s youth to thrive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Michigan State University Police: Three dead, five injured, gunman deceased
According to Maumee Fire Department, fire crews responded to a call of a fire around 5:40 p.m....
Four hurt in Springfield Township house fire
Residents in Old Orchard have raised concern over a prowler caught on camera.
Prowler caught on camera casing Old Orchard neighborhood homes
People will typically become ill 24 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and symptoms will...
Health Department reports rise in norovirus cases
On Feb. 13, around 4:26 p.m., Adrian Police responded to the intersection of Frank Street and...
One dead after drive-by shooting in Adrian

Latest News

Ethan learns about reclaimed wood art
Ethan learns about reclaimed wood art
Positively Pink at Wood County Hospital
Positively Pink at Wood County Hospital
Ethan goes skating at The Ribbon
Ethan goes skating at The Ribbon
TSA ballet dancers perform 'Stories We Tell'
TSA ballet dancers perform 'Stories We Tell'