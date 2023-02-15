Toledo City Council to hold public hearing to discuss gun violence initiatives

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is inviting the public to attend a committee hearing to discuss the City of Toledo’s new, multifaceted approach to addressing violence in the community.

The hearing is taking place on Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the City Council Chambers located at 640 Jackson St. Free parking will be available in the garage located on Beech Street between N. Huron Street and N. Erie Street.

The City is partnering with Cities United which is a nationally recognized organization that works with cities around the country to fight gun violence.

According to the City, Cities United specializes in bringing communities together to ensure that the public-safety ecosystem works properly with trained staff, has measurable outcomes and is financially sustainable.

The City says the public’s input is needed to strengthen efforts to keep our neighborhoods safe and create better pathways for Toledo’s youth to thrive.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.