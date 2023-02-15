Toledo family devastated by two fires in two days

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo family has been left devastated following two fires.

The first was on Feb. 11 when the mother and father’s condo was destroyed in the Hidden Cedars fire. Then on Feb. 13, while staying with their son and daughter-in-law, the house on Kellerston caught fire. The couple and their son and daughter-in-law were hospitalized.

“My son called me today and he said that the upstairs neighbors lost everything in the fire, they were in a house explosion, said Judith Hogan who lived below the couple at Hidden Cedars. “The wife is undergoing surgery for a broken leg and there was more of them in that fire, and they all have burns and are in the burn unit at Saint V’s.”

13abc spoke to a relative of the couple who says the wife is undergoing surgery while the other remains in the burn unit.

Hogan says the family lost a grandmother not long ago as well.

“Now they’ve had that death, they’ve had the loss of everything in their condo, and now this,” said Hogan. “It’s just been one thing after another.”

As of now, the names have not been publicly released, but the family plans on starting fundraising efforts soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.