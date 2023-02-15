Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo family devastated by two fires in two days

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo family has been left devastated following two fires.

The first was on Feb. 11 when the mother and father’s condo was destroyed in the Hidden Cedars fire. Then on Feb. 13, while staying with their son and daughter-in-law, the house on Kellerston caught fire. The couple and their son and daughter-in-law were hospitalized.

“My son called me today and he said that the upstairs neighbors lost everything in the fire, they were in a house explosion, said Judith Hogan who lived below the couple at Hidden Cedars. “The wife is undergoing surgery for a broken leg and there was more of them in that fire, and they all have burns and are in the burn unit at Saint V’s.”

13abc spoke to a relative of the couple who says the wife is undergoing surgery while the other remains in the burn unit.

Hogan says the family lost a grandmother not long ago as well.

“Now they’ve had that death, they’ve had the loss of everything in their condo, and now this,” said Hogan. “It’s just been one thing after another.”

As of now, the names have not been publicly released, but the family plans on starting fundraising efforts soon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots were fired at Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2023.
Michigan State University Police: Three dead, five injured, gunman deceased
According to Maumee Fire Department, fire crews responded to a call of a fire around 5:40 p.m....
Four hurt in Springfield Township house fire
Residents in Old Orchard have raised concern over a prowler caught on camera.
Prowler caught on camera casing Old Orchard neighborhood homes
People will typically become ill 24 to 48 hours after exposure to the virus and symptoms will...
Health Department reports rise in norovirus cases
On Feb. 13, around 4:26 p.m., Adrian Police responded to the intersection of Frank Street and...
One dead after drive-by shooting in Adrian

Latest News

Fit Over 50 - Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Fit Over 50 - Brazilian Jiu Jitsu
Wedding bells are ringing at Simply Married
Toledo family suffers two fires in two days
Toledo family suffers two fires in two days
Staff Academy
Building Better Schools - Staff Academy at WLS