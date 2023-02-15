Wedding bells are ringing at Simply Married

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Valentines day is a chance to show that special someone your appreciation, and what better way to do so, than getting married?

It all started eight years ago when Jess Kozak and her husband got married.

“I wanted to get married, but having a courthouse wedding wasn’t an option, and spending $20,000 to $30,000 dollars on a wedding also wasn’t an option,” said Kozak.

This dilemma is what helped Kozak create Simply Married. Kozak wanted her business to simplify the process of wedding planning. Simply Married has everything you need for a chapel wedding.

“We take all of the headache out of planning a wedding,” said Kozak. “Just walk in.”

The chapel allows couples to take the guess work out of their wedding, while having a beautiful, intimate celebration of love that isn’t going to break the bank. And they always do their best to accommodate all timelines.

“We’re still taking bookings, we just ask for a phone call before you stop by, and we’ll do our best to get you in today,” said Kozak.

