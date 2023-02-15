YWCA partners with TPS to launch AMEND Together program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In an attempt to make Toledo the safest city in the nation for women and girls, YWCA of Northwest Ohio is partnering with Toledo Public Schools to launch the YWCA AMEND Together program.

YWCA says the AMEND Together program is a violence prevention initiative aimed at ending violence against women and girls by engaging men and boys to be part of the solution.

Community benefits include an increased knowledge of healthy relationships and a better understanding of gender stereotypes that directly correlate to a reduction of violence against women and girls.

According to YWCA, the program will take place at Jones Leadership Academy and will last the whole school year. It will be delivered in a club setting during the school day. The pilot will take place at Jones Leadership Academy and organizers hope that it will be offered at other schools at a later date.

“We know that one in four women will be a victim of domestic violence in their lifetime and 15.5 million children are affected by domestic violence,” said Karyn R. McConnell, Vice President of the YWCA of Northwest Ohio. “We want to help stop the cycle before it begins by helping educate young males how to respect women and girls!”

YWCA says anyone who wants to be involved can become an AMEND Together Ambassador. YWCA is looking for individuals who are prominent members of the Toledo community who lend their influence and expertise to achieve AMED Together’s strategic goals. Ambassadors will work with the AMEND team on strategic planning, fundraising, outreach and event.

You must be 18 years or older to apply.

To get involved and become an ambassador, contact one of the following representatives:

Jones Leadership Academy Dr. Ward Barnett, Principal 419-671-5400

YWCA Karyn R. McConnell, Vice President 419-241-3235

Toledo Public Schools Heather Baker, Executive Director of Student Intervention and Support 419-671-0001



