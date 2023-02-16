2/16: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: A cold on/off rain with highs in the low 40s. TONIGHT: Rain is expected to switch to light freezing rain after 7pm, then another batch of freezing drizzle is expected after midnight through the early morning hours... so a glaze of ice is possible, especially on bridges and overpasses. In addition, a quick burst of snow could leave behind a coating to a half inch of snow before daybreak on Friday morning. FRIDAY: Slick roads are possible as temperatures will drop off into the low 20s for the morning and stay in the 20s through the day with wind chills in the teens all day long. EXTENDED: Saturday will start cold with lows in the low 20s, then it’ll be a sunny day with highs in the mid-40s. Sunday will be around 50 with partly sunny skies. Monday through Thursday of next week will bring higher precipitation chances with highs in the 30s and 40s. Rain for Monday and Tuesday, then snow and ice may mix in on Wednesday & Thursday. There is a lot of uncertainty on the details and timing of that system.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.