Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

2/16/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

*FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY (NIGHT)* through early Friday morning
2/16/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Evening rain becoming a wintry mix, then some light snow through 4am, a glaze of ice and up to 1/2″ of snow possible, lows in the lower 20s. FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy and cold, highs in the upper 20s, wind chills in the teens. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, warmer, highs in the mid 40s. SUNDAY: Partly sunny, even warmer, still breezy, highs near 50.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WEATHER TIMELINE FOR 2/16/23-2/17/23
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY NIGHT: Freezing drizzle and a little snow could create slick surfaces.
Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of...
Three arrested after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
According to a statement released by Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, police are looking...
Police searching for missing Bedford Township man
Former Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs has died, the Fort Myers Police Department shared on...
Remembering former TPD Chief Derrick Diggs
Residents in Old Orchard have raised concern over a prowler caught on camera.
Prowler caught on camera casing Old Orchard neighborhood homes

Latest News

2/16/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/16/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/16: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
2/16: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
2/16: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
2/16: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
Freezing rain and snow tonight, colder tomorrow
February 16th Weather Forecast