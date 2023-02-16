Birthday Club
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy

Six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy on Tuesday afternoon.
By KCRG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLWELL, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Officials in Iowa said six people, including four children, were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Floyd County near Colwell in northern Iowa.

Authorities said the people in the buggy were ejected after a pickup truck rear-ended the buggy.

A baby, and children ages two, four, and six were taken to the hospital along with two adults. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

