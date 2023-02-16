Birthday Club
CCNO confirms case of Legionnaires’ disease at prison

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio have confirmed that an inmate has tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria. People can get sick when they breathe in small droplets of water, or accidentally swallow water that contains Legionella, into their lungs.

According to Dennis Sullivan, the CCNO executive director, one inmate tested positive for Legionnaires’. He was at the hospital for eight days and when he returned, the hospital did some tests and the results came back positive for the disease.

It’s possible that the hospital or CCNO potentially has water contaminated with Legionella bacteria. Legionnaires’ disease has an incubation period of up to 14 days.

CCNO is currently working with the local health department and the Ohio Department of Health. CCNO has hired water management advisors from Bowling Green who will test the water in certain areas and will have results in about four days.

In the meantime, CCNO says it is providing bottled water to staff and inmates and is working with another company to put in filtration systems on showers and sinks.

