Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods to hold town hall tonight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods is holding a town hall tonight.

Coalition members are meeting on Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Glenwood Lutheran Church located right next to the Toledo Museum of Art.

Organizers say former Toledo mayors, Bell, Owens and Finkbeiner will be in attendance.

Previous town halls put on by the Coalition have centered around an ongoing series of coalition meetings whose mission encompasses addressing violent crime through community engagement, partnership building and calling for a return of community policing and of Toledo’s neighborhood block watch program.

