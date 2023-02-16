Birthday Club
Deal announced in Oshae Jones court case could lead to charges being dropped

Olympian and Toledoan Oshae Jones appears in a Lucas County courtroom on August 30, 2022.
Olympian and Toledoan Oshae Jones appears in a Lucas County courtroom on August 30, 2022.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oshae Jones, the Olympic boxer arrested for resisting arrest last summer has entered a No Contest plea to charges Thursday.

Jones will enter a diversion program which requires her to attend a class. If completed, those charges will be dismissed.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

