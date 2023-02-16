Deal announced in Oshae Jones court case could lead to charges being dropped

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oshae Jones, the Olympic boxer arrested for resisting arrest last summer has entered a No Contest plea to charges Thursday.

Jones will enter a diversion program which requires her to attend a class. If completed, those charges will be dismissed.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.