Deal announced in Oshae Jones court case could lead to charges being dropped
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oshae Jones, the Olympic boxer arrested for resisting arrest last summer has entered a No Contest plea to charges Thursday.
Jones will enter a diversion program which requires her to attend a class. If completed, those charges will be dismissed.
