Dine in the 419: Warrior Wings

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) -A former Marathon gas station on Shoop Ave. in Wauseon is now a veteran-owned restaurant serving up MREs: Meals Ready to Enjoy. It’s called Warrior Wings!

“I was previously in the Army. I was a combat veteran in Afghanistan, and when I came back to Wauseon, I just noticed the need for a chicken wing place nearby,” explained Warrior Wings owner Brock Nagle. “I got the idea to open that up and then also a place where veterans would feel comfortable going and we could give back to veteran causes with our sales.”

Today, we sample garlic parm bone-in wings, mango chipotle chicken chunks, and chicken tenders with house-made Warrior sauce. Don’t forget the cheese curds, deep-fried pretzel bites, crinkle-cut fries, and beer!

Check out Warrior Wings: https://www.warriorwings.us/

