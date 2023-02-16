Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

February 16th Weather Forecast

Freezing rain and snow tonight, colder tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A cold rain is expected today with highs in the upper 30s with dropping temperatures late afternoon. Rain is expected to switch to light freezing rain after 7pm tonight. Another batch of freezing drizzle is expected after midnight through the early morning hours. A quick burst of snow could leave behind a coating to a half inch of snow before daybreak on Friday morning. Slick roads are possible tonight into the early morning hours on Friday as temperatures will drop off into the low 20s and stay in the 20s through Friday. Saturday will start cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. The afternoon will be sunny with a high in the low 40s. Sunday will be around 50. Monday through Thursday of next week will bring higher precipitation chances with highs in the 30s and 40s. Rain, snow, and ice are all possible. There is a lot of uncertainty on the fine details and timing at this time for later next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain much of the day, but there's a chance of a wintry mix, and freezing rain, Thursday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY EVENING: Light freezing rain possible Thursday evening
According to a statement released by Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, police are looking...
Police searching for missing Bedford Township man
Former Toledo Police Chief Derrick Diggs has died, the Fort Myers Police Department shared on...
Remembering former TPD Chief Derrick Diggs
Residents in Old Orchard have raised concern over a prowler caught on camera.
Prowler caught on camera casing Old Orchard neighborhood homes
Members of the family devasted by 2 fires have been hospitalized due to injuries.
Toledo family devastated by two fires in two days

Latest News

February 16th Weather Forecast
February 16th Weather Forecast
2/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/15/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
2/15/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
2/15/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
2/15/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast