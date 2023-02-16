February 16th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A cold rain is expected today with highs in the upper 30s with dropping temperatures late afternoon. Rain is expected to switch to light freezing rain after 7pm tonight. Another batch of freezing drizzle is expected after midnight through the early morning hours. A quick burst of snow could leave behind a coating to a half inch of snow before daybreak on Friday morning. Slick roads are possible tonight into the early morning hours on Friday as temperatures will drop off into the low 20s and stay in the 20s through Friday. Saturday will start cold with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. The afternoon will be sunny with a high in the low 40s. Sunday will be around 50. Monday through Thursday of next week will bring higher precipitation chances with highs in the 30s and 40s. Rain, snow, and ice are all possible. There is a lot of uncertainty on the fine details and timing at this time for later next week.

