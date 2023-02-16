‘He’s a predator’: Ohio woman falls victim to serial fraudulent contractor

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of posing as a contractor and taking peoples money for the last 20 years is finally being brought to justice.

One of his victims is now speaking out, saying the time he faces in prison isn’t enough.

Monica Rus is still emotional about the dreams she had for her home, wanting to build an extra room to make more memories in with her family.

Those dreams are now shattered because of Neil Wolfe.

“It went from $3,000, to $4,000 and my husband who was really excited said let’s just go with it,” said Rus.

A few months after Rus and her husband put down their deposit, they stopped hearing from Wolfe all together.

Rus did some research, looking up his name on Cleveland 19′s website.

She quickly realized she was just another one of his victims, of which he has at least 20, according to a lawsuit brought forth by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

That lawsuit looks to hold Wolfe accountable, but Wolfe has also had lawsuits in Geauga, Summit, and Portage Counties.

He’s faced criminal charges related to his schemes, too, but somehow they’ve all been settled or dropped...until now.

A jury in Portage County just found Wolfe guilty of grand theft.

He faces up to three years in prison, and Rus says it’s not enough.

“I think he should be in 10 or more because this is atrocious,” said Rus. “He has no conscience. He’s just praying on people. He’s like a predator.”

Rus was shocked when we told her how long Wolfe has been dodging the law.

“I’d like for everybody to get back their money,” said Rus. “If you’re not going to get what you paid for, at least get your money back.”

Unfortunately, that’s a seemingly impossible task considering court documents show he owes nearly $700,000, and his bogus company has less than $40,000.

Wolfe’s sentencing hearing hasn’t been set yet, but 19 News will try to be there when he learns his fate.

We also reached out to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on this case, but they declined to comment as the case is ongoing.

