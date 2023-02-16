Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

‘He’s a predator’: Ohio woman falls victim to serial fraudulent contractor

Neil Wolfe
Neil Wolfe(Source: Portage County Sheriff's Office)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of posing as a contractor and taking peoples money for the last 20 years is finally being brought to justice.

One of his victims is now speaking out, saying the time he faces in prison isn’t enough.

Monica Rus is still emotional about the dreams she had for her home, wanting to build an extra room to make more memories in with her family.

Those dreams are now shattered because of Neil Wolfe.

“It went from $3,000, to $4,000 and my husband who was really excited said let’s just go with it,” said Rus.

A few months after Rus and her husband put down their deposit, they stopped hearing from Wolfe all together.

Rus did some research, looking up his name on Cleveland 19′s website.

Contractor accused of stealing $150,000 from Portage County homeowner arrested

She quickly realized she was just another one of his victims, of which he has at least 20, according to a lawsuit brought forth by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

That lawsuit looks to hold Wolfe accountable, but Wolfe has also had lawsuits in Geauga, Summit, and Portage Counties.

He’s faced criminal charges related to his schemes, too, but somehow they’ve all been settled or dropped...until now.

A jury in Portage County just found Wolfe guilty of grand theft.

He faces up to three years in prison, and Rus says it’s not enough.

“I think he should be in 10 or more because this is atrocious,” said Rus. “He has no conscience. He’s just praying on people. He’s like a predator.”

Rus was shocked when we told her how long Wolfe has been dodging the law.

“I’d like for everybody to get back their money,” said Rus. “If you’re not going to get what you paid for, at least get your money back.”

Unfortunately, that’s a seemingly impossible task considering court documents show he owes nearly $700,000, and his bogus company has less than $40,000.

Wolfe’s sentencing hearing hasn’t been set yet, but 19 News will try to be there when he learns his fate.

We also reached out to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office on this case, but they declined to comment as the case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marques Reasonover, Jr., 18, and Marvin Burwell, 20, are identified by court records as two of...
Three arrested after couple robbed at gunpoint outside Franklin Park Mall
Los Mariachis owner caught ripping off employees
Federal investigation finds Wauseon restaurant owner ripping off employees
This photo shows a freight train derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, on Thursday, Feb....
No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment
Winter Weather Advisories in effect through the morning of 2/17/23
Freezing drizzle and a little snow could create slick surfaces Monday morning
Olympian and Toledoan Oshae Jones appears in a Lucas County courtroom on August 30, 2022.
Deal announced in Oshae Jones court case could lead to charges being dropped

Latest News

2/17: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
2/17: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
On Feb. 3, at approximately 8:54 p.m., local time, eastbound Norfolk Southern Railway, general...
White House defends response to toxic train derailment
Giraffes and Snakes and Ethan OH MY!
Giraffes and Snakes and Ethan OH MY!
Birding season about to take off
Birding season about to take off
Express Yourself - DIY After Dark
Express Yourself - DIY After Dark