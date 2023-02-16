Husband of Dee Warner appears in probate court

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The husband of Dee Warner appeared in probate court Tuesday, as he continued to fight criminal contempt of court charges.

Dee Warner was last seen in April of 2021, her family maintained that she was killed and has not stopped searching for answers.

Gregg Hardy, Dee’s brother, and conservator of her estate filed criminal contempt of court charges against Dale Warner for diverting her assets and withholding documents.

“The reason he went to that extreme, which is a big extreme by the way. The reason he went to that extreme is that he had been tirelessly trying to get the factual information regarding the business, and it is in order to evaluate and protect my sister’s assets,” says Hardy.

The Michigan State Police tell 13abc that investigators are following up on leads and previous interviews done by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, but that’s it. Gregg Hardy says he wished there was more transparency.

“We shared everything with them, and it’s frustrating because it seems that they don’t ever wanna share anything with us to help advance the ball down the field,” says Hardy.

The family is now petitioning to declare Dee dead, but the story won’t end there.

”We’re preparing for a wrongful death suit against Warner and to do a wrongful death lawsuit you have to have a death,” says Hardy.

The next court date has been scheduled for April 12th.

