Ohio students will soon qualify for free and reduced-price meals through Medicaid Application

According to the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio is one of 14 states selected by the U.S....
According to the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio is one of 14 states selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in the Direct Certification with Medicaid Demonstration Project.(KY3)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Ohio is preparing to qualify students for free, reduced-price meals through Medicaid applications.

According to the Ohio Department of Education, Ohio is one of 14 states selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in the Direct Certification with Medicaid Demonstration Project.

In 2023 to 2024 academic school year, families that receive Medicaid will automatically qualify for free or reduced-price school meals.

“There’s a critical connection between meeting a student’s basic needs and their success in the classroom, said Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens. “The Ohio Department of Education is thrilled to offer direct certification through the Medicaid application. This program will remove barriers for families and allow more of our most vulnerable students to eat healthy meals at school so they can focus on learning”.

Direct certification with Medicaid uses existing data to certify children for both free or reduced-price meals. Direct certification with Medicaid began in 2012 in seven states. Next academic year, 39 states will use Medicaid data to qualify students for both free and reduced-price lunches.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

