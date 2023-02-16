Birthday Club
OPSB approves solar energy projects in Hancock County

OPSB authorized South Branch Solar, LLC and Border Basin I, LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Hancock County.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Power Sitting Board has approved multiple solar energy projects in Hancock County.

On Thursday, OPSB authorized South Branch Solar, LLC and Border Basin I, LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Hancock County.

OPSB says South Branch Solar was approved to construct a 129.6 megawatt solar-powered electric generating facility in Washington Township, Hancock County. The project will consist of arrays of solar panels, as well as associated facilities and will occupy 610 acres within a 712-acre project area.

Border Basin I was approved to construct a 120 MW solar-powered electric generating facility in Cass Township, Hancock County. This project will also consist of arrays of solar panels and associated facilities and it will occupy 966 acres within a 1,378-acre project area.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

